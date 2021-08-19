Anthony Mackie To Star In ‘Captain America 4’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Anthony Mackie is about to level up on the big screen. The renowned actor portrays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but is reportedly inked a deal to star in Marvel’s Captain America 4.

For longtime comic fans, this move should not be surprising since the character Sam Wilson aka Falcon has taken up the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers numerous times throughout the years.

Deadline reports that Mackie is set to star in the follow up to 2016’s Captain America: Civil War although Marvel Studios isn’t giving up many details. The previous films starred Chris Evans as the super-soldier who was born in Brooklyn. But in Avengers: Endgame, Rogers handpicked Falcon to carry the shield after his “retirement.” Falcon certainly held it down, although he refused to initially, in the Disney+ limited series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 is reportedly being written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman and the series’ staff writer Dalan Musson. Considering the limited series was critically acclaimed, expectations will be sky-high for the movie. Also, we don’t believe for a single second that Chris Evans won’t return.

While Captain America 4 is clearly in development, there is no release date in Marvel’s increasingly packed schedule. Next up from Marvel is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September, following by Eternals in November and Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. The year 2022 will be extra lit with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, among others.

