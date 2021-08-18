4-Year-Old ‘Gymnast of the Week’ Dedicates Her Trophy to Simone Biles (Watch)

Four-year-old Verity Ofori-Kuragu was honored with the ‘Gymnast of the Week” in her gymnastics class and decided to dedicated it to her idol, Simone Biles.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

The United Kingdom native by way of Ghana started doing handstands when she was just 2 years old and fell in love with the sport after seeing British gymnast Joe Fraser showing off some of his skills.

“I assured Verity that when she turned 3 [in March 2020], we would enroll her to start doing gymnastics,” Verity’s mother Britta Ofori-Kuragu told Because Of Them We Can.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

But after the pandemic put a halt on Verity’s gymnastics classes, she was introduced to The GOAT via YouTube and instantly realized how the US Olympian “looked like [her],” Britta said.

Watch below: