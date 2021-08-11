Woman Facing Eviction Admits She’s Not Mother of Three Girls After Raising Over $200K [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

CNN recently raised thousands of dollars online to help a mom of three young children who was facing eviction amid the federal eviction moratorium. After an interview with the North Las Vegas woman last week, it turns out she wasn’t the mother after all.

During Dasha Kelly’s interview with reporter Nick Watt, she claimed to be the mother of three young girls. Watt explained that the woman lost her job because of the coronavirus pandemic and can no longer afford child care. Her “little girls” were also featured during CNN’s segment

Kelly reportedly created a GoFundMe campaign to raise $2,000 to prevent an eviction. She was able to raise more than $220,000.

“Dasha Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to try and cover that rent, $2,000. It’s a Hail Mary, she says she’s praying for a miracle, hoping for a miracle,” Watt told CNN viewers.

“My name is Kelly and I have 3 daughters living in Nevada,” Kelly wrote in the description of the GoFundMe. “We were maintaining just fine before this pandemic hit. Now we are suffering. We do have EBT for food, and also applied for Chap. However, they do not assist immediately. We owe $1,900 for rent alone not including utilities. I will figure out utilities by pawning a few things. As you all know it is entirely still to hot to be homeless. My daughter’s [sic] are aged 5, 6, and 8. Please help with anything you can.”

As the donations poured in, it was revealed that Kelly is not the mother of the three kids she claims she cares for.

“She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them,” the news outlet said.

The children are reportedly cared for by their mother, Shadia Hilo, and their father, David Allison, who is Kelly’s boyfriend. The couple allegedly intends to send the kids back to their mother before the start of the school year.

“Update: After CNN aired a story about her potential eviction, Dasha Kelly clarified to CNN that she is not the mother of the three children featured in the story. CNN has verified she takes care of the children in her home for periods of time. She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them,” a correction added to CNN’s online report said.

The online version of Kelly’s interview has been updated with a disclaimer, “After CNN aired a story about her potential eviction, Dasha Kelly clarified to CNN that she is not the mother of the three children featured in the story.”