Frankie Lons, the mother of R&B singer Keyshia Cole who remained a fixture in her life and became a reality TV star in the process, died Sunday (July 18) on her birthday. She was 61.

Lons was celebrating at her Oakland home on Sunday when she suffered an overdose, according to TMZ and her nephew. Lons had a decades-long battle with addiction and relapsed once more while on the road to sobriety.

Although other family members took to social media almost immediately to express their condolences for the loss of Frankie, it wasn’t until Thursday (July 22) that the songstress addressed the passing her biological mother on her Instagram page.

According to her message, it seems that the star will attempt to bring her family together one last time as her mother final wish. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.

Keyshia Cole Breaks Silence On Mother’s Death In Heartfelt Message was originally published on themorninghustle.com

