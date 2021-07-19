Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Announces ‘Black Adam’ Has Finished Filming

For years DC has struggled to keep their cinematic universe appealing to comic book fans thanks to puzzling decisions and weak films featuring their biggest heroes, but can Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson be the difference maker going forward?

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Over the weekend the wrestling icon turned Hollywood heavyweight took to Twitter to announce that his highly anticipated DCEU debut film, Black Adam has wrapped principal filming and that his character would shake up the worlds of DC in a big way. Calling the film the “Hardest undertaking of my entire career,” The Rock thanked the film crew for their hard work and promised that “The hierarchy of power in DC universe is changing.”

Well, that’s nice to know.

Known to be the arch rival of DC Comics’ Shazam, Black Adam was originally a superhero known as Captain Marvel (no relation to Marvel comic’s Captain Marvel) who became so obsessed with his own power that he turned into the villainous Black Adam. Exiled by Shazam for his evil deeds, Black Adam found his way back to earth and is looking to make amends for his previous actions.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

With the surprising success of DC’s 2019 film, Shazam!, it’s only a matter of time before The Rock runs into Zachary Levi’s caped-up superhero. Still, fans want DC to make a decision on Henry Cavill’s Superman, who everyone feels should be the backbone to the struggle DCEU. It’s almost been two decades since the release of the comic book classic, Man of Steel, and still DC hasn’t even humored the idea of a solo sequel to the film—Batman vs Superman doesn’t count.

That being said, having The Rock as Black Adam is all good and fun, but it won’t be as effective unless we see The Rock, Zachary Levi, and Henry Cavill all suited up on screen at the same time. Now that would be something comic book fans would freak out over.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Announces ‘Black Adam’ Has Finished Filming was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: