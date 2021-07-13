Man Who Serenaded Wife Through Brain Cancer in Viral Video Set for ‘America’s Got Talent’ (Video)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent will feature a familiar face.

Ray Singleton, the husband who went viral for singing to his wife, Roslyn, as she battled brain cancer for the second time, will take the stage in hopes of moving forward in the NBC talent show, airing at 8 p.m. tonight.

The Charlotte, North Carolina couple’s emotional story caught the ears of Ellen DeGeneres and led to an appearance on her talk show. Now, with Roslyn again cancer free, “AGT” is next on their slate.

“It was unbelievable to know your dream that you’ve been working on your entire life has come true,” Singleton said in an interview with Charlotte’s WCNC.

At the age of 15, he says he sat at a piano and taught himself how to play.

“It’s a God-given gift,” Singleton said, adding that he wants to share that gift with the world, with his wife by his side.

“This thing is so much bigger than us and then just the amount of people that this woman here inspires is unbelievable,” Singleton said.

Roslyn says her husband’s singing has helped her overcome some of life’s toughest battles.

“It definitely helps me heal,” she said. “Right before I went into brain surgery he sang ‘Three Little Birds’ by Bob Marley. “’Every little thing is gonna be alright’ and that’s just been our mantra ever since.”

Watch WCNC’s preview of Singleton’s “AGT” performance below:

