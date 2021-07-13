DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too! 

Charlie Robinson Passes away at age 75

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

The sitcom actor was previously married to actress Emily Erwin. Robinson & Emily had 3 children together, Charles, Henry & Julianna.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

Sign up for our newsletter:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Robinson’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Coronavirus Breaking News

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

65 photos Launch gallery

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Continue reading Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports. See the full list below.        

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75  was originally published on classixphilly.com

Close