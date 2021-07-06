WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 6, 2021: Second COVID Shot Missed — Jan. 6 Committee — Support of Ending Filibuster

1. Speaker Pelosi Appoints Democrats and One Republican to Jan. 6 Committee

What You Need To Know:

The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

2. Top Democrat Shows Support of Ending Filibuster

What You Need To Know:

As lawmakers continue their July 4th recess, the fate of a federal voting rights law hangs in the balance.

3. Coronavirus Update: Millions of Americans Have Missed Their Second Covid Shot

What We Need To Know:

Nearly 15 million Americans have missed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data shows that as of June 16, nearly 11 percent of people who had time to get the second dose missed their ideal window.

4. Texas Death Row Inmate Awaits New Hearing

What You Need To Know:

Two weeks before an appeal hearing, supporters rallied in support of a full and fair trial for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed.

5. Businesses Worldwide Affected by Another Ransomware Attack

What You Need To Know:

Hundreds of companies around the world, including the United States, spent the weekend trying to determine not if they are victims of the latest ransomware attack, but how extensive is the attack.

