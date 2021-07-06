USA Track and Field Officials announce final decision to not include American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson in the U.S. women’s 4×100-meter relay team in Tokyo on Tuesday leaving her off of the roster.

Richardson, the top American sprinter in the women’s 100 meters, lost her individual spot on the U.S. team on July 2 after testing positive for THC in her system.

Her 30-day suspension through U.S. Anti-Doping Agency backdates to June 28 and will end before track and field events in Tokyo, which means she would have been able to participate in the Aug. 5-6 relay if it weren’t for her positive test.

See Richardson’s fans reaction to the news:

Fans React to Sha’Carri Richardson’s Non-Participation in 2021 Olympics was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Also On Black America Web: