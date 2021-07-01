Keith Sweat & Bobby Brown Will Have VERZUZ Battle At 2021 ESSENCE Festival

Among the R&B giants living today, both Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown have enough hit records between them to go head to head and that opportunity is now presenting itself in epic fashion. The Triple OG vocalists will take on one another at the 2021 ESSENCE Music Festival in a special edition of VERZUZ later on Thursday (July 1).

The announcement was made earlier in the week just as a recent VERZUZ event between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow recently concluded. This year’s ESSENCE, presented by Coca-Cola, launched on June 25 and totally virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. VERZUZ, one of the many vital creative properties to emerge from the worldwide lockdown, has shown and proven that the digital broadcast format is a viable entertainment option and looks to be here to stay.

The battle will take place on Thursday, July 1 at 8 PM EST. You can watch the showdown at ESSENCE.com, the Triller app, and the VERZUZ TV Instagram channel.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in this battle, ahem, celebration between Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown?

