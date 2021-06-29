Retired Massachusetts State Police Trooper, Air Force Veteran Fatally Shot in Hate Crime [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

An Air Force veteran and a retired Massachusetts state trooper were fatally shot in a hate crime attack near Boston over the weekend.

The victims, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Dave Green and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old staff sergeant in the Air Force, were killed by a 28-year-old White man, Nathan Allen, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.



Rollins said Allen stole a box truck and was driving at a high rate of speed when it crashed into another vehicle and a home in Winthrop on Saturday. While his motive remains unclear, Rollins said Allen walked away from the wreck past several people who were not Black before opening fire on bystanders Green and Cooper, Rollins said.

Cooper was shot three times in the back. Green was shot four times in the head and three times in the torso, according to the report. Both died. Allen was fatally shot by police.

“They are alive and these two visible people of color are not,” Rollins told reporters.

“These two people protected our rights — they fought for us to be safe and to have the opinions that we have, and they were executed yesterday,” Rollins said. “We will find out why and find out more about the man that did this.”

Winthrop Police Chief Terrance Delahanty said, “we have no tolerance for hate in this community.”

Green served as a state trooper for 36 years and retired in 2016. Investigators are reportedly trying to determine if he “may have been trying to engage the suspect to end the threat,” the AP reports.

“Trooper Green was widely respected and well-liked by his fellow Troopers, several of whom yesterday described him as a ‘true gentleman’ and always courteous to the public and meticulous in his duties,” Mason told the AP in an emailed statement. “From what we learned yesterday, he was held in equally-high regard by his neighbors and friends in Winthrop.”

