Year Of The Black Woman: Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2021 BET Awards

BET has made the announcement that this year’s BET Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson as it makes its return to being hosted with a live audience.

The Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor will be the leading figure at the awards, which will have “The Year of The Black Woman” as its theme. Another major part of the show this year will feature Grammy-winning musician, critically acclaimed actor and Golden Globe-winner Queen Latifah being honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

Ms. Henson has been consistently at work for the culture, finishing her iconic run as Cookie Lyon on the Fox musical drama Empire and devoting her efforts to combatting mental health issues within the Black community with creating the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and co-hosting the Facebook Watch series on mental health called Peace of Mind With Taraji.

“For more than 20 years, the BET Awards have been a celebration of Black creativity, art and excellence,” said the actress in a press statement. “Returning live, this year’s show will be unlike anything we have ever seen before, and I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The BET Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture.”

The theme for this year’s awards will honor the multitudes of achievements that Black women continually make to the world. “The BET AWARDS is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year’s show, recognizing them for everything they’ve accomplished and applauding them for what’s to come.”, said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET via a statement.

The 2021 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 P.M. ET.

