Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY In i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Precious Lee is red hot on the cover of i-D magazine’s Summer Issue. The supermodel has been pushing boundaries and sparking needed conversations within the fashion industry over the course of her career. Now the cover girl is living in the success of her work by becoming the first non-traditional-sized African-American model to walk the runway of the Italian luxury house, Versace.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Precious knows a thing or two about the power of manifestation. The model always knew that despite the way most luxury designers see models outside of traditional sizes, there was room for her to enter and dominate the untapped space. “I always had the goal of wanting to do Versace, that was never not there. It’s not like all of a sudden, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m working with these people.’ I’m manifesting every single thing,” she told i-D.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Walking in the SS21 Versace was monumental to Precious’ career, but she’s been around the fashion block a time or two. From Vogue Italia covers, to campaigns with Ivy Park, DSquared2, Miu Miu, and Marc Jacobs’, she’s been booked and very busy. Her perfectly carved body has been making its waves and inspiring the industry to see the beauty in all shapes and sizes.

When it comes to fashion, Precious makes it known that she will wear whatever she wants. That kind of confidence is what births some of the most creative, stylish people. “I seriously told people a long time ago, ‘Don’t ask me what I’m wearing to nothing. I will show up in a ballroom gown if I want to’,” she said.

You can read more of Precious’ interview on i-D.vice.com. In the meantime, what do you think? Isn’t she serving a full Thanksgiving platter on the summer issue of i-D Magazine?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY In i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Black America Web: