White Woman Burns Confederate Flag In Anti-Racist Rant While Still Identifying As A Redneck

Video of a woman apologizing while burning her Confederate flag, because she just now realized its white supremacist origin, has gone viral on TikTok.

User @tiktok_hates_me__, Danielle, is shown cutting the flag from a polewith a lighter. “I’m sorry if I ever showed I was ‘racist’ from a flag,” the video caption says. “I’m white. I’m redneck, but never racist. RIP to this racist flag.”

Danielle says she grew up in the South and was never taught that the flag symbolized white supremacy and the fight to uphold slavery during the Civil War.

The comment section had some supporters of her efforts, as well as those who thought she was doing “the bare minimum,” as one user put it. Danielle replied to that comment: “What the f**k do you expect me to do? Support Black Lives Matter? Because I do.”

She says she traveled far to attend Black Lives Matter rallies and is in the process of getting rid of any Confederate items she owns and educating her kids about its racist history.

“If something is hurting enough people for it to be an argument, it’s time that we have to change,” she says.

