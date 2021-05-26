G Herbo Pleads Not Guilty To Lying To A Federal Agent In Fraud Case

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

G Herbo and his crew were allegedly involved in a fraud ring in 2020. The men were accused of using stolen credit cards and identifications to live a lavish lifestyle, an allegation that Herbo’s legal team has denied. Earlier this month, Herbo was hit with another charge for allegedly lying to federal agents about his relationship with one of his alleged co-conspirators in the fraud case.

In addition, federal docs revealed Herbo was also accused of providing false statements during an interview with the Bureau of Investigation. However, it looks like Herbo won’t face any charges. According to new reports from @masslive, Herbo pleaded not guilty during a virtual hearing yesterday.

During Herbo’s appearance in court, he was reportedly respectful and subdued. The Chir-Raq rapper’s attorney Jim Lawson advised U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni that his client is well aware of the charges against him. His attorney also stated, “Mr. Wright is an intelligent man; he understands the concept,” Lawson said. has seemingly been out of trouble and preparing for the arrival with his son Taina Williams. Taina recently shared a pregnancy update in a funny Tik Tok video as she approaches her due date.

In addition, he has been spending time with his son YoSohn, from his previous relationship with Ari Fletcher. Recently Herbo, Taina, and Ari were all seen on good terms while attending Yosohn’s birthday party.

G Herbo will head to his pretrial court hearing for the fraud case on August 5th.

