The first trailer for Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders Of Biggie & Tupac is now available to the public.

The new film is from acclaimed documentarian Nick Broomfield, the man behind the Biggie & Tupac documentary released in 2002.

This new doc follows up by digging further into new evidence that was unearthed in relation to the murders of these two influential Hip-Hop figures that were at the center of a furious beef between the East and West Coasts. Broomfield also gets to further explore the life and career of Marion “Suge” Knight, the infamous former CEO of Death Row Records who’s now serving a 28-year sentence in prison for manslaughter in addition to other offenses.

Last Man Standing also features new interviews with various individuals who have detailed intimate information about the tragic murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, and in the process sheds new light on the highly suspicious relationship that Death Row had with members of the Los Angeles Police Department who may have been corrupt. This angle is one that Broomfield has been following since his 1998 documentary Kurt & Courtney.

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders of Biggie & Tupac will have a one-night-only premiere on June 30th with Nick Broomfield in attendance before appearing in theaters nationwide on July 2nd. Expect it to have a significant impact on the continuing discussion of what truly happened to Biggie and Tupac.

‘Last Man Standing: Suge Knight & The Murders of Biggie and Tupac’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com