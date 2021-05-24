Atlanta Couple’s Argument Left The Girlfriend With A Bullet In Her Back

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

We all know it’s usually best to just mind your business when you see a couple arguing, and we’re willing to bet that was the situation when it came to this Atlanta couple that’s argument ended with the girlfriend nursing a bullet in her back.

Based on a report from 11 Alive, the woman was hospitalized after her man shot her during a verbal altercation on Saturday night in Grant Park, according to Atlanta Police. The victim gave her recollection to police of what exactly went down, telling authorities that boyfriend fired a single shot that hit her in the back. Although her condition is currently unknown at the time, it has been confirmed that she’s in stable condition after being transported to Grady Hospital.

Situations like this are telling for more than one reason. We were being a bit facetious earlier when we said it’s best to leave arguing couple’s to their woes, but what do you actually do when if and/or when you see something like that? Sure, intervening for the sake of good is always a first thought, but is it worth getting yourself shot to help someone else?

Our care also lies in the victim herself. While it delights us to know that she’s recovering in a hospital after going through something as physically grueling as a gunshot wound to the back, there are some emotional scars that take years to heal if ever. Regardless of whether or not there was love in that union, there had to be some sort of affection exchanged between the two for them to claim each other as “girlfriend” and “boyfriend.” To have that bond broken so violently is a struggle to deal with on a mental level, so we just hope she can heal herself of that trauma while also understanding that she needs to move on from the situation overall. It’s just sad she had to almost lose her life in order to figure that out.

Pray for this woman, BAW family. Let us know your thoughts as well on what you might do if you were in a similar situation.

