Lil Jon Is Taking Over HGTV This Summer With New Home Improvement Series ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’

From performing on stages to entertaining on network television, it’s a wonder what Atlanta rap star and DJ Lil Jon can’t do. He debuts his latest venture with HGTV for a new home improvement series entitled Lil Jon Wants To Do What?The show is currently in production in his hometown of metro Atlanta. The series follows him with designer and expert builder Anitra Mecado, who filmed DIY Network’s Mega Dens in Atlanta as well.

The network describes the show as, “Lil Jon offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”

Lil Jon seems thrilled to use his fun and innovative ideas to add to the home improvement and design space. He tells the Atlanta Journal Constitution in a press release, “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

The rapper has never been one to follow rap trends or a conventional music career. After wrapping up his work in production, creating music for himself, and inventing his own genre of “crunk” music, he took one of his most interesting and rewarding leaps yet by becoming an electronic dance movement DJ. He has since performed on stages and festivals all over the world.