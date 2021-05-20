Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

No more birds! A-Town is a changed man. Philly comedian took a trip to St.James Church in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. During his trip, A-Ton decided to get baptized. Many know Town for cracking jokes about “where the birds?!” but today is a new day for the local legend.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Check out the photos from A-Town’s baptism below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Philly Comedian A-Town Turns a New Leaf & Gets Baptized! was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Black America Web: