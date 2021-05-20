The cast of Netflix’s new series Zero recently sat down with Strong Black Lead for a segment entitled “Black Italian 101.” The actors speak about being second generation Italians, what it means to be invisible, representing the Black Italian community and a few of their inspirations.

In this five minute and thirty second clip, the talented group of actors discuss how they are a part of creating history as the first Italian series that centers around the Black Italian experience. The cast is made up of young second generation Italians, Guiseppe Dave Seke, Haroun Fall, Beatrice Grannò. Richard Dylan Magon, and Daniela Scattolin.

The cast share a few of their inspirations ranging from musical artists 50 Cent and Tupac Shakur to super model Naomi Campbell. They are breaking boundaries and representing an, otherwise, underrepresented community in mainstream television that they hoped existed when they were growing up.

Netflix’s ‘Zero’ Cast Sat Down To Discuss Black Italian Representation In Media was originally published on globalgrind.com

