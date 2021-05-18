T.I. & Tiny Under Investigation By LAPD For Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris have been hit with a number of allegations of sexual assault from nearly two dozen women. Details of an alleged 2005 incident sparked an investigation into the matter by the LAPD after an unidentified woman spoke with the authorities.

As exclusively reported by Deadline, the woman reportedly met with detectives from the LAPD to share her account of the 2005 incident where T.I. and Tiny alleged drugged and sexually assaulted her, echoing claims made by other women that have since come forward.

“There is an active investigation into Clifford Harris,” Officer William Cooper of the LAPD said to Deadline on Monday (May 17). The outlet adds that the statement came after rumblings of an investigation were going around. It isn’t yet known if Tiny is a target of the investigation.

According to the outlet, this investigation has been in process for weeks after the LAPD met with the alleged victim in April to detail the happenings of the assault. These same detectives are also examining the other claims against the instance that launched the probe.

The grim details of the assault were shared by the woman with police, saying that she was invited to the hotel room of T.I. and Tiny and was given a drink by the rapper. Afterward, the woman says she apparently woke up later naked in a shower and then in bed with T.I. and Tiny.

If the LAPD does indeed secure enough evidence, they will bring their findings to the Los Angeles County D.A. and await further instructions.

