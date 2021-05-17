Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Female Subordinate

Bill Gates may look like a nerd to most, but it seems like the man was trying to be a player like Bill Bellamy in the 90’s or something. Word is Microsoft pushed him off its board due to his Playboy-ish aspirations.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Microsoft Executives decided it was best that Bill Gates step down from his role at the company as they investigated his relationship with a female Microsoft employee which they deemed inappropriate. The investigation was prompted last year after a Microsoft engineer wrote a letter stating that she and Billy had a sexual entanglement that lasted years.

“Microsoft received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000,” a Microsoft spokesman told the Journal. “A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern.”

SEE ALSO: Snoop Dogg Rages At Bill Gates & Microsoft After Xbox Live Servers Go Down

Who knew Bill Gates had the infidelity gene in him like that?

Bill decided to resign as the company’s director before the investigation was concluded as he probably knew they’d uncover all the dirt.

A spokeswoman for Bill Gates said, “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably.” She said his “decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter. In fact, he had expressed an interest in spending more time on his philanthropy starting several years earlier.”

Yeah, ok.

Bill Gates and his wife of 27 years, Melinda French Gates are currently in the midst of getting a divorce. Though no reason was given as to why she decided to file for the separation, many speculated it had to do with Gate’s previous friendship with notorious sex-trafficker, Jeffery Epstein. Now with this being revealed you have to take into account that it could’ve also played a role in her decision.

Ultimately you have to wonder what other kinds of skeletons are in Bill Gates’ closet of pocket protectors. Just sayin.’

Bill Gates Stepped Down From Microsoft After Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Female Subordinate was originally published on hiphopwired.com