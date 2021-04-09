WATCH: What You Need To Know — April 9, 2021: Backlash from New Law — Schools To Be Fully Reopened — Inspiring Home Workouts

1. Derek Chauvin Murder Trial: Day 9

Pulmonary expert, Dr. Martin Tobin, took the stand Thursday morning in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Watching the video, jurors were shown the moment that life left George Floyd’s body, while being held down by the former Minneapolis police officer.

2. Backlash from New Law Shows Voting is a Right, Not a Guarantee

Georgia’s new voting law has sparked fierce debate on voting access and corporate responsibility.

3. Coronavirus Update: Schools Will Be Fully Reopened This Fall, Says CDC

During an Instagram Live conversation this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she anticipates that all schools will be fully in person in September 2021.

4. LAPD Arrests Black Man Instead of White Suspect

A federal judge has ordered the release of police body camera video that shows two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arresting music producer Antone Austin, known as Tone Stackz, and his girlfriend. The officers were looking for a White domestic violence suspect.

5. Fitness Guru Destiny Monroe Spins Inspiring Home Workouts into Gold

Over the past year, we have seen the devastating effects the pandemic has had on the African American community, especially when it comes to health outcomes.

