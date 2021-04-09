Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In an exclusive interview with Keri Hilson, she talked about her new spicy role in the Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story movie that is leaving jaws wide open! In the new film produced by T.D. Jakes, Keri is caught in a serious spicy love triangle a week right before she’s supposed to get married.

In addition to talking about her experience in this new movie, Keri also talked about how she would love to collaborate with Silk Sonic and how she would also collaborate with someone we would have never expected after years of drama field rumors, Beyonce!

Check out the full interview below.

Keri Hilson Talks About Beyonce Collab, “7 Deadly Sins” & More! was originally published on 92q.com