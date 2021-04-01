Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony

Last week the Boricua icon of Hip-Hop, Big Pun was finally given the honor of having a street named after him in his home borough of the Boogie Down Bronx, Big Pun Plaza on E. Fordham Road. But, the rapper who put him in the game, Fat Joe was absent.

In attendance for the celebratory event was of course his wife and children along with Cuban Link and others, but a glaring omission in the crowd was none other than his OG, mentor and Terror Squad brethren, Fat Joe. Many speculated while Joe Crack might’ve skipped the event honoring the man whom he constantly referred to as his “Twin” and it seems like it was personal issues with Pun’s family and friends that kept the Bronx native from witnessing the unveiling of Big Pun Plaza.

Knowing that everyone was wondering why he wasn’t present for the ceremony, Fat Joe put out a video explaining why he fell back from going to the event. Though he did say he “was watching,” he admitted “I could not go over there because there were people over there that I just ain’t feelin’ and I ain’t never gonna feel.”

Naturally, everyone who’s kept up with Fat Joe’s rap career post-Pun know’s that he and his late friend’s wife, Liza Rios, have had a very public feud over money and royalties she felt Joe might’ve pocketed. Then of course there’s the issue of Pun’s childhood homie, Cuban Link, who had a very public falling out with Fat Joe right after Pun died that led to some very real street ish.

Obviously, Joe didn’t want anything to go left while he was there so he decided it was better to avoid controversy and just keep away from a potential powder keg that could’ve exploded

“In my life, all I have is my word,” says Joe in the video. “My word is my bond. I never broke my word for nobody. If I shook your hand and told you it’s peace, then it’s peace… I’m not standing beside nobody talkin’ about ‘let’s do it for Pun.’ No I’m not. When you slander me and my word and make me look crazy for two decades in the hood, I can not stand next to you – i’m never standing next to you. My kids ain’t standing next to you. We just ain’t doing that.”

That being said Joe did reveal that he extended an olive branch to Big Pun’s up and coming rapper son, Chris Rivers, to perform Big Pun’s verses at a tribute concert at Radio City Music Hall, but Rivers declined the invite.

“That’s cool. I was the bigger guy, and offered. It’s okay. You know he was a kid when Pun passed, he don’t really know the story. He gotta listen to what was told to him. I respect that it’s all good.”

While Cuban Link had some choice words for Joe’s excuse, Big Pun’s sister, Nicky explained that not getting along with Pun’s wife was not an excuse. “My sister-in-law and I been going at it for 20 years,” Nicky revealed and added “But I made myself that day come by myself! I didn’t come with people. I didn’t feel the need to bring anybody. I went solo, dolo, by myself because nothing was keeping me away from my brother and his street name.”

Nicky then went and addressed another elephant in the room that has yet to be answered when she asked, “Remy, where were you? I didn’t see you. From my understanding you are where you are because my brother found you.” While Nicky said if Remy had a good reason why she wasn’t there that day she did add, “If you had no reason, shame on you.”

It’s a shame how this went from a historic Hip-Hop movement in the 90’s to all kinds of messy.

Still, we love Big Pun and couldn’t be happier that he finally got the lifelong recognition he deserved.

Rest In Peace, Pun.

Fat Joe Explains Why He Didn’t Attend Big Pun Street Naming Ceremony was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Black America Web: