Suspicious 31-Year-Old White Man Arrested Outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. Residence

These white men are proving time and time again that they are the most dangerous people on the face of the planet.

CNN reports that 31-year-old Bryan Texas resident, Paul Murray, was arrested outside of the US Naval Observatory, Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence on Wednesday (Mar.17).

Murray, a veteran, is now facing weapons and ammunition charges after “a rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle” by law enforcement. Details from a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Police state “at approximately 12:12 pm, to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service.”

According to ABC News13, Murray’s mother called DC police after her son made some worrisome statements. According to court documents, Murray told the police that “he wasn’t getting support from Veteran’s Affairs and was not taking prescribed medication.”

In a police report obtained by CNN, Murray was packing and had an “AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.”

Thankfully, both MVP Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have not moved into the residence because renovations are being made to the home. The couple is currently staying at Blair House, a guest home for the White House.

Murray has been hit with several charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

None of the Secret Service’s agents were at the residence, the Secret Service confirmed. According to a statement sent to CNN by the agency, Uniformed Division officers detained Murray before the Metropolitan Police showed up.

We guess Murray was also having a “bad day,” just like the white domestic terrorist who killed eight people, including six Asian women in Atlanta, according to Capt. Jay Baker, a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia.

