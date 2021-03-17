LeBron James Is Now Part-Owner Of The Boston Red Sox

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James continues to dominate both on and off the court, and while he’s already got a lot on his plate, his latest move might be his most impressive yet.

According to reports from ESPN, a source has confirmed that the Lakers legend is now a partner in the Fenway Sports Group, making James a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. The Boston Globe first reported the news on Tuesday, revealing that LeBron and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, are now partners at Fenway Sports Group. James and Carter own an undisclosed amount of ownership shares of FSG.

In addition to being part-owner of the MLB team, the four-time NBA MVP also will become a partial owner of other FSG subsidiaries, including NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, sports cable network NESN, and Fenway Sports Management. He previously held a 2% ownership stake in British soccer club Liverpool, the defending EPL champion which also falls under FSG ownership.

While this is obviously business that takes place on the East coast, this is exactly the kind of deal LeBron seemed to be focused on when he made the move to Los Angeles a few years ago. While he’s still very much in his basketball prime, it’s clear that James is always focusing on his next steps off the court.

But according to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, they’ll have LeBron as long as he stays in the NBA, so he’s not set to give up basketball any time soon.

The four-time NBA champion gushed about the big news at a press conference on Tuesday. LeBron and Carter are making history too by becoming the first Black partners to join FSG.

“I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool,” Lebron shared after Tuesday night’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done. It gives my kids at my I Promise School more and more inspiration as well.”

