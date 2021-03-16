Rick Ross & JetDoc To Provide Free Doctor Visits To Georgia Citizens

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross is making sure his neighbors have a fair share to healthcare. He has announced that he will giving back to the people in a major way.

As spotted on News One the Miami native is launching a unique initiative that aims on providing citizens of the Peach State an appointment that could change their life. Rozay and JetDoc, the fastest growing virtual urgent care and telehealth app, announced their service is now available in Georgia, This launch will give immediate and affordable virtual healthcare to millions in the state. With a large Black and Brown community that is often underserved by the broader healthcare system, Georgia residents can now seek expert medical care from board certified healthcare professionals in under five minutes for just $20.

Along with the launch JetDoc and Ross have pledged $1 million dollars as part of their “Give the Gift of Health” campaign. This effort will provide eligible locals free medical visits via the app. “Today brings an important milestone for JetDoc and more importantly Georgians,” said Tommy Duncan, Founder & CEO of JetDoc. “We truly believe healthcare is a lifestyle, so we spent the past year breaking down every possible barrier to provide our users immediate access to a diverse network of doctors, dentists, ob-gyns and more. With a free doctor visit – we hope our mission to Give the Gift of Health will be contagious, so we look forward to serving our communities across the state”.

You can download the JetDoc app here.

