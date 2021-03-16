Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The history of the cowboys of North Philadelphia is on display in Netflix’s upcoming film Concrete Cowboy. Based on the real-life Fletcher Street Riders, the coming-of-age drama stars Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin alongside Jharrel Jerome, Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith.

See the synopsis below.

When fifteen-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner-city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.

Watch the full trailer below.

Idris Elba’s ‘Concrete Cowboy’ Hits Netflix In April [TRAILER] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: