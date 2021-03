Russ Parr congratulates Jaime Harrison on his new position as the new Democratic Party Chair of the Democratic National Committee. He talks about the stigma of the Democratic party and his plan while in office.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: