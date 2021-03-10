Matthew Knowles Calls Fans “Idiots” For Beyoncé x Chloe Bailey Comparison

Matthew Knowles may be known in the industry as being the one to develop Destiny’s Child and his legendary daughters but when it comes to comparing anyone to his children, he is very much still a dad.

During an interview with radio personality, Leah A. Henry for “Leah’s Lemonade,” Papa Knowles discussed his feelings about the comparisons between his eldest daughter, Beyonce, and half of the Bey signed duo Chloe x Halle, Chloe Bailey, revealing that he doesn’t agree. Matthew Knowles stated that while he understands the comparison for Chloe to portray the triple threat in a biopic, he feels that fans trying to compare the two women’s talent are “idiots.”

It all went down toward the end of their chat, when Leah told him that a lot of fans online constantly compare Chloe Bailey to a younger Bey, to which Knowles responded, “you’ve got to be kidding me.”

“Do you see the comparison? Like the same thing that you saw in young Beyoncé, do you see that in Chloe Bailey?” Henry asked.

“You’ve got to be kidding me, right? You’re asking me that question?”Matthew Knowles replied. “Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé? Okay, [if] you’re talking about if somebody was doing a movie, not talent-wise. Talent-wise? Are you telling me talent-wise, somebody is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise?”

“They say she’s literally like a young Beyoncé in the making,” Leah explained. To which Mathew replied, “I’m asking you a yes or no question. Are you telling me someone’s an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé, talent-wise?” adding, “Are there people saying her talent is equal to Beyoncé? They’re an idiot. Period.”

Actress and singer Halle Bailey came to her sister’s defense Mathew Knowles’ comment, taking to Twitter to call her sister an “icon” before noting that she “rides for her sister.”

“How amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon,” Halle wrote. “Just popped in to say that ..,” and later, “i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy.”

how amazing is it that @ChloeBailey is already an icon 💖🥰 — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 5, 2021

i ride for my sister till the enddd okayyyy — Halle (@HalleBailey) March 5, 2021

Chloe x Hallesigned to Bey’s Parkwood record label in 2016, releasing their major debut, The Kids Are Alright, in 2018 and their most recent successful sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, in 2020. The duo has received four Grammy nominations, including for Best New Artist in 2018.

Check out the controversial interview below.

