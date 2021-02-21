Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Video Shoot Erupts In Gunfire, 2 People Hurt

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gunfire erupted during a video shoot for Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg on Sunday (February 21) in Atlanta. Although the two stars weren’t injured, two people were shot and taken to a local area hospital and one person was arrested on a drug possession charge.

UPDATE: Atlanta Police confirm only two me shot at music video shoot, and both now stable…and both not artists @42_Dugg or @RoddyRicch One man arrested on scene was for drug possession charge pic.twitter.com/hnuY7nU1VZ — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 22, 2021

According to numerous reports, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 p.m. local time. One man was still on the scene suffering from a grazed bullet wound. Two other men drove themselves to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

It’s not known if Dugg or Roddy were on set at the time of the shooting. After reports of the shooting surfaced on social media, Dugg jumped on Instagram Live with Lil Baby to clear up rumors he was shot.

This story is developing.

