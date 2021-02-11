Brandy Comes To Tears Reminiscing On Her Time Working With Whitney Houston

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent interview, after watching a clip of Whitney Houston speak on their close relationship, singer and actress Brandy Norwood got emotional as she took the time to speak on how and why Houston’s presence was life-changing for her.

“What I love about this film — Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Brandy clarified before speaking on Houston, “is that we’re going to see her in this enchanting light. See her just so magical — and this is how we need to see her because this is her voice, her talent, her vision for not just me but this entire cast, and bringing this film to life is unforgettable. Like she has changed my life forever and she’s going to change so many others that never really got to see her in her prime.”

“I’m so glad that they’re going to see her in this light,” Brandy continued. “And this is the light that she should always shine in.”

If you didn’t know, fans of the 1997 hit film are super excited because, after years of not being able to find the movie anywhere, Disney+ recently announced that it’ll soon be available to stream via their platform in honor of Black History Month.

In addition to being one of the film’s stars, Houston also held a role as an executive producer and even personally chose Brandy to be the lead of the movie. Some other famous celebrities who starred in the iconic retelling of the classic Cinderella story included Whoopi Goldberg (who played the Queen), and the late Natalie Deselle-Reid (who played one of Brandy’s stepsisters).

With around 24 years have passed since “The Black Cinderella” first aired, watching it now with even more appreciation for how groundbreaking it was and Houston’s role in making that happen will definitely be quite the experience. In the end, even though Houston’s not here to see how her film will be introduced to a new and younger audience, it’s clear that all her magic will still be shining and impacting others.

