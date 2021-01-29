Report: Former Temple Owls Coach John Chaney Dies At 89

Legendary Temple Owls head coach John Chaney has passed away. Chaney’s passing was reported by Mike Jensen of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Just got confirmation from someone close to John Chaney. The Temple legend of legends has passed away. RIP to a unique man and Hall of Fame coach. — Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) January 29, 2021

Chaney’s coaching career started in Philadelphia in 1963 in Sayre Junior High School and then Simon Gratz High School. Chaney moved on to Division II Cheyney State. In T10 years, Chaney went 232–56 and won a D-II national title in 1978. In 1982 Chaney was hired by Temple University where his match-up zone defense was put on the national stage. He would coach stars including Eddie Jones, Mark Macon, and current Owls head coach, former NBA 6th Man of the Year Aaron McKie.

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of someone I hold dear to my heart. He has done so many great things with his life but giver is amongst the top. Giver to the voiceless, underprivileged, the game, to his peeps….I happened to be one of them. Coach Chaney God be with you! ❤️u! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) January 29, 2021

In 24 years at Temple, Chaney would win 741 games, (the first African American coach to win over 700 games) and his teams made the NCAA Tournament 17 times. Chaney also won the USBWA National Coach of the Year twice. Under Chaney, The Owls went to 12 straight NCAA tourneys from 1990 to 2001.

Chaney would be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001.

Chaney was 89 years old.

