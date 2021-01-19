Even though Kyrie Irving has been in the headlines for not playing recently, it looks like he’s using his free time by giving back. According to former NBA player and friend of George Floyd, revealed that the Irving came through with an incredible gesture and bought George Floyd’s family a new home.
Jackson vowed to be a father figure for George’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, after George’s death in May 2020. Joining Etan Thomas’ “The Rematch” podcast, Jackson praised other people who have stepped up in support.
Sign up for our newsletter:
Stephen Jackson Shares Kyrie Irving Bought Home For George Floyd’s Family was originally published on themorninghustle.com
Also On Black America Web:
More From BlackAmericaWeb