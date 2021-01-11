Dr. Dre Is Still In ICU After Brain Aneurysm

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Dre isn’t out of the woods yet. The Hip-Hop icon is still in the ICU almost a week after he was admitted after suffering a brain aneurysm.

On January 5, news broke that the Beats By Dre and N.W.A founder was in the ICU at Los Angeles area hospital Cedars-Sinai after suffering what’s been reported as a brain aneurysm the previous day. Soon after the news made the rounds, and was trending on Twitter, Dre took to social media to reassure concerned fans that he was already on the road to recovery.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” said Dre via Instagram. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.”

However, it’s been about a week later and Dre is still in the ICU per TMZ. According to the outlet’s sources, doctors are still running tests and diligently trying to figure out what exactly caused his health crisis. It seems that his docs are exercising caution just in case he suffers another aneurysm, thus he’ll be able to be immediately treated if that were to happen.

Fortunately, Dr. Dre is reportedly resting comfortably as he awaits the all-clear to return home.

Life has also gone on since he was admitted to the hospital. Besides some opportunistic would-be burglars being thwarted while he was just admitted to the hospital, Dr. Dre also reportedly sent his soon to be ex-wife a cool $2 million to cover her living expenses amidst their ongoing divorce.

