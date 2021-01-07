LeBron James Shares His WNBA Ownership Group Plan After Raphael Warnock Defeats Kelly Loeffler

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, shared an idea after Tuesday’s runoff elections for Senate seats in Georgia, saying he might put together an ownership group for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, which is co-owned by Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w
— LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021
The photo choice by James was very notable, featuring Atlanta Dream players wearing “Vote Warnock.”
Raphael Warnock ran and won against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the Dream, in one of Georgia’s runoff elections. WNBA players have publicly campaigned for Warnock and frequently used their platforms during the 2020 season to do so.
The WNBA not only have been using their voices for the election, they also fought against police brutality and systemic racism by calling for justice for George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor and many others.
