Videos Show All Hell Breaking Loose At The Capitol While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

Members of Congress are continuing their baseless attempts to undermine the Democratic process as members of the Senate and House meet to verify the Electoral College votes. It is undoubtedly one of the first challenges to President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory.

The day began with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the count, as pressure from Trump mounts for Pence to go against certifying the votes. However, Pence does not have the authority to do so and responded by penning a letter citing that he has no plans to thwart the constitutional process to which he has sworn to uphold.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote according to The New York Times.

Inside the Capitol Republicans forged ahead by contesting against the verification of Arizona’s Electoral votes. GOP Rep. Paul Gosar from Arizona persisted by voicing the objection, backed by his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz.

Gosar’s move signals that there will be a long day and night ahead for members of Congress.

#BREAKING: Rep. Paul Gosar objects to counting of the Electoral College votes from Arizona. VP Mike Pence: "Is the objection in writing and signed by a Senator?" Sen. @tedcruz: "It is." pic.twitter.com/Yzbi4CGzyR — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021

The joint session of Congress was called to split and go into separate chambers to deliberate and vote.

In the Senate’s deliberations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (who may soon take the title of Minority Leader) voiced opposition against opposing the electoral votes.

McConnell opposes fellow Republicans objecting to electoral votes: "We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They've all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever" pic.twitter.com/J4kEEN8sO4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

Outside the Capitol, violence and resistance ensued as white supremacists attempted to storm the building.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

This is WILD pic.twitter.com/dC8whGzIgw — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

Thousands of white nationalists and supremacists have ascended onto the nation’s capital to contest the results of the election. The videos seem to support the critique that police have little energy for excessive force when the demonstrators aren’t protesting the humanity of Black lives.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now