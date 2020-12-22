WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 22, 2020: Pastors Call Out Candidates — Pandemic-Weary Children — VA Man Mistakenly Detained

1. Black Pastors Call Out Kelly Loeffler….and Raphael Warnock

In the heat of one of the most important elections in Georgia state history, the Senate race between Kelly Loeffler and Reverend Raphael Warnock appears to be the most contentious.

2. Letters to Santa Program Gives Hope to Pandemic-Weary Children

In a typical year, letters to Santa are filled with requests for the latest toys and video games. But this year, a review of letters to the North Pole and collected through the Post Office’s Operation Santa program reveals that children are feeling the effects of the global pandemic.

3. Coronavirus Update: One in Five Federal Prisoners Has Contracted Covid-19 in Unchecked Outbreak

Data analyzed by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project finds that one in every five state and federal prisoners in the U.S. has tested positive for the coronavirus.

4. Virginia Man Mistakenly Detained For ‘Fitting the Description’

While shopping with his wife at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, a man referred to as Jamar was detained in front of his wife, son, and newborn while eating in the food court. His wife recorded the incident.

5. Sneakerheads Are Helping StockX Pursue A $2.5 Billion Valuation

Sneaker reselling is big business as StockX has turned resales into a kind of currency through its online marketplace, as it seeks a $2.5 billion valuation in a new round of private funding.

