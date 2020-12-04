WATCH: What You Need To Know — December 4, 2020: Mixed Messaging in Georgia Runoff — Mrs. Rosa Parks — Obama, Clinton and Bush Say They Will Get Covid-19 Vaccine

1. Mixed Messaging in Georgia Runoff Elections Could Cost Senate GOP Its Majority

What You Need To Know:

Days before Trump is scheduled to rally for Georgia Republicans on Saturday, his allies told attendees at a “Stop the Steal” gathering to sit out the January 5 Senate runoff election.

2. Mrs. Rosa Parks Moved a World by Keeping Her Seat

What You Need To Know:

Saturday marks the 65th Anniversary of the beginning of the yearlong boycott of the Montgomery, Alabama bus system.

3. Coronavirus Update: Obama, Clinton and Bush Say They Will Get Covid-19 Vaccine to Boost Public Confidence

What You Need To Know:

To build confidence in the public about science and vaccine safety, Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have said they will take a coronavirus vaccine once one is available and may record it for television.

4. Black Leaders in Oregon Call For Hate Crime Charges in Killing of Black Teen Over Loud Music

What You Need To Know:

Activists are calling on state officials to address the problem of racism in Oregon after the November 23 shooting death of 19-year-old African American Aiden Ellison by Robert Paul Keegan over loud music.

5. Impact Investing: Could This Be Baltimore’s Come Up?

What You Need To Know:

The city of Baltimore once seen as a place of untapped potential, is now witnessing an economic renewal.

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: