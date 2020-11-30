Lifetime Announces January Premiere Date for Salt-N-Pepa Biopic

Lifetime’s biopic on Salt-N-Pepa is set to air at the top of the new year.

On Jan. 23, 2021, the TV movie will air at 8 p.m. with an after show interview special to follow at 11 p.m.

As previously reported by TheWrap, the 3-hour miniseries follows the story of nursing students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a friend’s school project.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and earn multiple Grammy wins while paving the way for female rappers.

The miniseries will feature some of their greatest hits and will be executive produced by Cheryl James, Sandra Denton and Jesse Collins. Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere will also executive produce from Flavor Unit, the report states.

The cast includes G.G. Townson as Cheryl “Salt” James and Laila Odom as Sandra “Pepa” Denton. Monique Paul will play Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella.

Jermel Howard will play rapper and Pepa’s ex-husband, Treach.

Cleveland Berto will play music producer Hurby Azor.

Here’s the official description from Lifetime:

“The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor. Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like Let’s Talk About Sex, What a Man, Shoop and Push It, among others.”

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Television and directed by Mario Van Peebles from a script by Abdul Williams (The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story).

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE