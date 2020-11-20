ICYMI: Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion Special Joined By The OG Aunt Viv

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the hit sitcom’s premiere, the cast reunites for a nostalgic special recounting audition stories and favorite scenes. The reunion special features Will Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Joseph Marcell (Jeffrey, the butler), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Viv #2) and DJ Jazzy Jeff sit on a recreation of the Banks family mansion set.

The special included a moving tribute to the late James Avery who played Uncle Phil in the series. The cast recalls their favorite moments and highlights from the show. Will mentioned how Avery pushed him to be a better actor and how he was an overall beacon of light.

The fresh prince reunion had me like, especially the James Avery tribute. pic.twitter.com/DFmE6CBLDC — Sherane 💜 (@SincerelyTesh) November 19, 2020

Around the 45-minute mark, following the tribute, the Fresh Prince reunion addresses the giant elephant in the room. The highly publicized fallout between Will Smith and Janet Hubert, who was abruptly replaced by Reid in her role as Aunt Viv in the show’s final three seasons. The memes are endless debating the swift change in character without any explanation as we have seen in other popular sitcoms like My Wife and Kids. Now, for the first time in 27 years, Smith and Hubert come together to clear the air.

It seemed to be quite an emotional reconciliation between the two actors as they created their own Red Table Talk for this momentous occasion. The conversation was much needed after decades of unanswered questions. Both Smith and Hubert kept the conversation raw and unfiltered, which proved to be quite therapeutic for the entire Fresh Prince cast.

Fresh Prince fanatics are lighting up the timelines with reactions from the reunion to celebrate their love for the show. Here’s how people are celebrating with creations inspired by the show:

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

I got a chance to make art work for one of the best tv shows of all time. Shoutout to @hbomax for letting me flip a classic. Can’t wait for the reunion. 😢 pic.twitter.com/tnWqCAaCjx — Blue (@BlueTheGreat) November 15, 2020

The king of social media, Will Smith, created and shared a ton of content around the release of the reunion that really has us in our feels.

In case you missed it, check out the full reunion special on HBO Max now to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

