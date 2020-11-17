Coronavirus Update: Black and Brown Children Make of Majority of More Than 1 Million Covid-19 Reported Cases

According to a statement by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and Children’s Hospital Association, more than one million children under 18 have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. During the week ending November 12, over 111,000 cases of children who tested positive was reported.

“As a pediatrician who has practiced medicine for over three decades, I find this number staggering and tragic. We haven’t seen a virus flash through our communities in this way since before we had vaccines for measles and polio,” Dr. Sally Goza, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents pediatricians, said.

The AAP found Black and Hispanic children have suffered a higher number of Covid-19 infections and are more likely to be affected by economic harms and lack of access to education and other critical services.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

As the coronavirus crisis continues in the winter, President-elect Joe Biden urged Democratic and Republican lawmakers to move beyond their policy differences and agree on a new coronavirus relief bill to help Americans in financial need. He also underscored the need for aid relief for state and local governments who are facing budget shortfalls.

Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois and Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan announced they have tested positive for Covid-19. Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin also announced he is isolating after being exposure to the virus. More than two dozen lawmakers have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

One hundred and nine inmates and five staff members at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Covid-19 positive Inmates have been placed under quarantine and will receive medical attention if needed. Their friends and family have also been notified. Infected staff members will also quarantine and will only be able to return to work after being cleared by a doctor.

In an interview with National Public Radio, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci applauded this week’s encouraging vaccine news but said vaccines alone will not get rid of the virus. He reminded Americans not to ease public health measures and continue to practice physical distancing, mask wearing, frequent handwashing and sanitizing and limiting gatherings during the holiday season.

