Kanye West has launched a new school called Yeezy Christian Academy (YCA).

The news comes with a promotional video featuring a group of children including two of his own: his 7-year-old daughter North West, and his 4-year-old son Saint West. His sister-in-law, Kourtney Kardashian’s, children Mason Disick (10) and Penelope Disick (8) also made a cameo in the video.

“Dear Future, I still believe in you” is YCA’s mantra and it was recited by the children in the video who also said, “We still believe in you. We believe in our families. In our future, we heal. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love.”

This powerful group of phrases was followed by West’s children North and Saint’s declaration that “Jesus loves everyone.”

DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/GIlTHSCLJU — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

West first announced the launch of YCA back in September noting that the teaching would be rooted in Christianity and grounded on “faith, music, communication, collaboration and creativity.” He wants students of the Yeezy Christian Academy to learn how to create and sing, learn how to communicate in the 21st century, and learn how to collaborate with each other on projects.

Source: ChristianPost.com

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kanye West Launches ‘Yeezy Christian Academy’ School was originally published on getuperica.com