Proverbs 6:16-19 (NLT)
These six things the LORD hates, Yes seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies and one who sows discord among brethren.
EXPLANATION:
The word “hates” progresses to “abomination”— showing us God’s greatest disapproval for causing discord among each other. Compare this Scripture to Psalm 133:1—where God blesses those who live peacefully and in harmony.
Scripture For The Week: “What God Hates” was originally published on 955thelou.com
