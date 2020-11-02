What You Need To Know:

This is November 3, 2020. Today is Election Day. This is it. No more second chances. No more waiting for a sunny day. No more waiting for a sign from above. No. More. Excuses.

2020 General Election Voting Ends Today. Although close to 100 million Americans have cast their votes, your vote is needed and necessary.

As you head to the polls today, maybe for the first time, maybe for the first time in a while, a suggestion:

If you see something, say something. If something seems not quite right while voting today, speak up. The easiest thing to do is call: 866-OUR-VOTE ( 866-687-8683).

Election Protection Guidance on Voter Intimidation. Remember, if you see something, say something.

Call 866-OUR-VOTE. Legal experts are standing by.

