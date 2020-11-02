Coronavirus Update: As Pandemic Worsens, Trump Hints He May Fire Fauci After the Election

During a late-night rally on Sunday, Donald Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election. This comes after a contentious weekend after the White House went on the defensive when Fauci criticized the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

Responding to chants of “Fire Fauci” by the mostly mask-less Florida crowd, Trump said, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice.” Later, Trump added Fauci is “a nice guy but he’s been wrong a lot.”

The rift in Trump and Fauci’s relationship has deteriorated over the past several months. What happens to Fauci after the election is unclear. However, under federal law, Trump cannot directly fire Fauci, who is a career civil servant.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

According to a new report from the CDC, the coronavirus can spread quickly among household members. Researchers found that within five days of a person’s illness onset, approximately 75% of family members living with an infected person were also infected.

The report noted that the age of the first infected patient was not a factor. Adults, children and teens all spread the virus to others in their households.

Florida parents sue school board over mandate that requires students to wear masks

A group of parents in Florida filed a suit against the Sarasota County school board after it approved an emergency 90-day mandate requiring students to wear face masks.

The parents say the mask mandate required for students attending school in-person denies them their right to an equal education. The 59-page suit references the Florida constitution as why students should not be required to wear masks and says parents should make the decision for their children, not the school board.

Small- and mid-sized businesses nationwide continue to struggle to stay afloat during the economic crisis. To help, the Federal Reserve is changing its terms for its Main Street Lending Program.

The program is aimed at companies with fewer than 15,000 employees or with a 2019 revenue of $5 billion or less. The loan amount size will be reduced from $250,000 to $100,000 and will loosen restrictions on debt for companies already participating in the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program, which was rolled out shortly after the pandemic, has drawn criticism from borrowers and lenders who complain that some of the conditions of the loans are too stringent and the fees are more burdensome than they’re willing to pay.

