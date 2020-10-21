CLOSE
Niecy Nash Could Not Care Less About Losing ‘Fans’ Over Same Sex Marriage

Actress Niecy Nash has something to say about “fans” who dislike her over her new wife.

“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” is the response from Nash — who wed Jessica Betts in August — while chatting with her Instagram followers.

“Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she wrote.

As we reported, the “Claws” actress shocked the world with her marriage to Betts which came after she split from her second husband, Jay Tucker, in December.

