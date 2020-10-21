Niecy Nash Could Not Care Less About Losing ‘Fans’ Over Same Sex Marriage

Actress Niecy Nash has something to say about “fans” who dislike her over her new wife.

“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” is the response from Nash — who wed Jessica Betts in August — while chatting with her Instagram followers.

“Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she wrote.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As we reported, the “Claws” actress shocked the world with her marriage to Betts which came after she split from her second husband, Jay Tucker, in December.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE