Black Woman Says ‘Well-Known’ Pastor ‘Peed On’ Her During Delta Airlines Flight

As if 2020 couldn’t spiral any more out of control, a Black woman airplane passenger said she recently found herself being urinated on by her seatmate during a flight back from Las Vegas. She recalled the horrific experience to Fox 2 Detroit, which reported that the culprit was not immediately arrested for his misdeed.

Alicia Beverly told Fox 2 Detroit that all was well as she slept on her Delta Airlines red-eye flight back home to the Motor City n Monday night until she woke up after feeling a warm sensation on her side. Once she became fully alert and understood what was happening, she said she jumped up and screamed, waking up the plane’s other passengers.

“I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up,” Beverly said. “By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

Beverly’s seatmate had not been officially identified as of Thursday morning. Fox 2 Detroit would only describe him as “a well-known pastor from North Carolina.” Fox 2 Detroit suggested it knows the identity of the pastor, whose “camp has decided not to comment on the story.” It was unclear why Fx 2 Detriot would conceal the pastor’s identity.

Beverly said she had to sit in wet clothes for hours until the plane landed at the Detriot Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, where the pastor was taken into custody. His fate is up to the FBI, which handles incidents during air travel.

Fox 2 Detroit cited “sources” in reporting that “the pastor had an apparent reaction to a sleep aid.”

Beverly told Fox 2 Detroit that she has been dealing with anxiety issues since the incident.

“I left work yesterday because I couldn’t stay but I had to tell them why I needed to leave. It was a lot,” she said. “My anxiety was really high literally. Since then I have only gotten 4 hours of sleep.”

