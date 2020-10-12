WATCH: What You Need To Know — October 12, 2020: Black Business Opportunities — Texas Voter Suppression — A Mask-less Donald Trump

1. A Mask-less Donald Trump Appeared Before Black and Brown Conservatives on White House Lawn

What You Need To Know:

A Saturday gathering marked the first Donald Trump event following his coronavirus diagnosis, hospitalization and release.

2. Texas Governor Gets Help in Voter Suppression Order

What You Need To Know:

The effort continues by Texas Republicans to suppress the vote. October 1, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the reduction of mail-in-ballot drop-off sites to one per county.

3. Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Remain Deadlocked Over New Stimulus Package

What You Need To Know:

Negotiations continued over the weekend on a new coronavirus relief package. On Friday, the Trump administration proposed a roughly $1.8 trillion package, to which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republicans disapproved.

4. Killer Mike’s New Greenwood Bank Makes Banking and Supporting Black Business Easy

What You Need To Know:

Calls for the support of Black-owned businesses have been amplified by civil unrest in America, resulting in the explosion of sales of a variety of Black-owned enterprises.

5. For Us, By Us: How Daymond John’s DIY Lowe’s Partnership Will Uplift Minority Businesses

What You Need To Know:

Two of the most powerful Black brothers in corporate America are teaming up to level the playing field for minority business owners.

